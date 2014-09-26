Trend Report: We’re Loving Printed Pants For Fall

Have you noticed that denim is not nearly as ubiquitous as it once was? I mean, okay. Blue jeans will pretty much never become passé. At the same time, they’re not nearly as common as they once were – they’ve been replaced with leggings, yoga pants, fashion sweatpants, leather pants and – most recently – lightweight printed pants. It seems like we’re all realizing that non-denim bottoms just make a statement.

And what better way to make a statement than with a pair of pants that comfortable (like, insanely), effortlessly slouchy and boldly colored/patterned? We’re loving printed pants right now and we think a few of our favorite pairs will make a fan out of you too.

VIEW GALLERY