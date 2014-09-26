Why Marc Jacobs’ Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Is Life-Changing

Show of hands, y’all. Who here is so tired of putting on eyeliner, only to find that it fades/smudges/runs/wears off within a matter of hours? Yeah, it’s a pretty serious #beautyfail.

But luckily there’s a new eyeliner on the market and it has the kind of staying power, intensity and smoothness I’ve only dreamed of in the past. And it’s by Marc Jacobs, which just makes it that much more amazing.

Granted, the MJ beauty line has been out for a while now and while the ultra-modern packaging and massive selection of products has certainly caught my eye in the past, I had never really paid much attention to the range…until I decided to swatch their super popular eyeliner on a whim.

You guys. This stuff does not budge. Seriously. I had that little swatch on my hand for hours. It stayed after hours, multiple hand washes and long after the other products I had swatched wore away. And it didn’t just stay – it retained its dark, intense pigmentation and didn’t bleed or smudge out at all. I’ve honestly never seen a liner that could give that much intensity and definition.

The secret? The formula is gel but its packaged like a crayon. It makes total sense too, because I have always loved the way gel liner looks but I’ve always stayed away from it because it’s a pain to apply and super irritating on my sensitive eyes. This product imparts that really smoldering look and applies so smoothly but like a pencil, you can really control how it applies. Add the fact that you don’t need to apply this with a brush and you’ve pretty much identified why this liner is a game changer.

I love this product. At $25, it ain’t cheap but it is pretty awesome. I personally can’t wait to try the other products in this line. If they’re as good as this one, we’re all in for a treat.

