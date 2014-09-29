25 Beauty Tragedies That Happen Everyday

Makeup is tricky. It took me about 10 tries before realizing that no one at the makeup counter could ever properly find my foundation match and that I was looking like a straight fool before I decided to take beauty into my own hands. When you first start wearing makeup, I didn’t start until I was twenty years old, you’re bound to look like a mess in the beginning.

Even after a few years we’re all susceptible to those beauty faux pas that seem so obvious. The wrong lighting, the wrong shade, the wrong formula and you can look like a hot mess. This is for all my girls out there, fighting the good fight, keep your primers in check.

1. Your eyeliner wings are not symmetrical.

2. You can’t get your eyeliner wings to be symmetrical so you decide to go for the “goth panda” look.

3. Your foundation is too light and you look like the ghost of Sephora’s past.

4. Your foundation is too dark and you look like Snooki.

5. You didn’t blend your foundation into your hairline and you look like you’re wearing a mask of your own face.

6. Your lipstick is feathering so you look like a really sexy clown.

7. Your waterproof mascara isn’t really waterproof. LIES.

8. Your waterproof mascara is too waterproof and it won’t come off so this is jut how you look now.

9. That lip stain gave you “fruit punch” lips instead of the subtle pop of color you were going for.

10. Improper use of blue eyeshadow.

11. The glitter from your eyeshadow has dispersed to every inch of your face.

12. That frosted lipstick is making you look pale and sickly.

13. You listened to the myth that concealer is supposed to be two shades lighter and now your dark circles look like ashy dark circles.

14. You over-tweezed. GOD HELP US.

15. You accidentally bought brown mascara. (Why do they even make that?)

16. You accidentally bought black brow powder.

17. Your friend convinced you plucking your eyelashes would be a good idea.

18. You decided to get a thick blond streak in your hair forgetting about the inevitable skunk comparisons.

19. You left the chemical peel on too long.

20. You left the Nair on too long.

21. You forgot to blend your contour lines thoroughly and you look like you wore chocolate frosting as blush today.

22. Lip liner that is too dark on anyone besides a chola.

23. Your hair is too dark for the hair dye and so it turned into some crazy orange color.

24. Your foundation is melting off your face. It’s kind of cool though. You look like abstract art, right?

25. You placed the blush too close to the nose.