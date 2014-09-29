Most Students Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault Are Not Expelled

After reviewing 125 cases between 2011 and 2013, The Huffington Post found that at most 30% of students found guilty of sexual assault are expelled. Sadly, this may come as no surprise.

Many students, like Emma Sulkowicz who appeared on the cover of New York Magazine after declaring that she would carry the dorm mattress she was raped on to class until her rapist was expelled, have expressed outrage that they must continue to attend class, live amongst and encounter their assaulters on a regular basis.

“Students found responsible for sexual assault were expelled in 30 percent of cases and suspended in 47 percent of cases, according to The Huffington Post’s review of data collected from nearly three dozen colleges and universities. At least 17 percent of students received educational sanctions, while 13 percent were placed on probation, sometimes in addition to other punishments.”

It’s astonishing to me that an act as violent and degrading as sexual assault only warrants a slap on the wrist from administrators.

Here are some things that students have gotten expelled for:

Chris Peterson was expelled for watching Glee.

Christian Minard was expelled for marrying a same-sex partner.

Landen Gambill faced expulsion for reporting her rapist because it broke the school’s honor code.

Domaine Javier was expelled for being a transwoman.

Hamed Al-Khabaz was expelled for hacking into the school’s website, then telling the school so that they could update their security.

Two students were expelled for plagiarizing Wikipedia.

Hmmm. None of these things are even close to violating someone’s body. Colleges will expel students for being LGBT or reporting their rapist but not for actually being found guilty of rape? You can be denied your diploma for watching Glee but not for raping somebody? Yet, they tell women to “stop complaining,” they say we’re making all of this inequality up when we merely want a bit of justice.

“In four cases that became public this year, at the University of Kansas, Michigan State University and the University of Toledo, students found responsible for sexual assault weren’t suspended or expelled, but rather received probation and educational sanctions.”

Three frat brothers who filmed themselves sexually assaulting another student and sharing the video, at James Madison University, were punished with “expulsion after graduation.” That sounds really effective. In case that sounds confusing to you, it is, these dudes were allowed to graduate and attend school but after graduation they were banned from campus. Wow. With overwhelming evidence and a clear lack of remorse (they shared the video with friends!), they were punished less severely than a kid in a kindergarten who has to stand in the corner facing the wall. What a sound punishment,: not allowing rapists to go to a place they no longer had plans to go to.

It keeps getting worse.

“HuffPost reviewed another 221 cases in which students were found guilty of sexual misconduct, a term that includes rape and assault, as well as harassment, stalking and other violations. In these misconduct cases, universities expelled or dismissed students 17 percent of the time. Another 26 percent of students were suspended. Almost half of students found guilty of sexual misconduct — 44 percent — received “educational sanctions,” sometimes in addition to probation or a formal warning.”

“Educational Sanctions.” /Dead. If you’re found guilty of sexually assaulting another student you get a “good talking to.” I can’t imagine the triggers for PTSD victims must experience knowing that their rapist attends school with them, knowing that their school doesn’t care and knowing that there isn’t much they can do about it.

