The “Steal The Look” Tumblr Parody Is Much Better Than The Original

Have you ever wanted to look like the Flamenco dancing Emoji? Perhaps a monkey well-known for wearing luxury clothing and getting lost in Wal-Mart? Maybe an obscure Krabby Patty customer is more your pace? Look no further, Tumblr has got you covered. While most basics are looking to “steal the looks” of the most famous, chicest celebs and stylists, the rest of us are seeking alternative inspirations: memes.

This weekend Tumblr blew up with dozens of “Steal The Look” parodies and aside from being very funny, they’re actually great Halloween costume ideas. If you’ve been saving up for that Gucci belt or Valentino dress, I think now is the time to finally make that investment so that you can more effectively emulate a super chill looking dog wearing sunglasses!

