Chanel Had A Feminist Protest On The Runway And It Was Chicest Revolution

Chanel staged a feminist protest on the runway during Paris Fashion Week and it was fabulous. Chanel’s legacy has solidified it as the aspirational label for women of all ages and I am glad it is now seeking to empower women in a message that goes beyond clothes.

Models held up signs that read, “Be different,” “History is her story,” “Women’s rights are more than alright,” and “Boys should get pregnant too.” Karl Lagerfeld’s designs are consistent with the empowering themes as models like Cara Delevingne and Joan Smalls sported business ready pant-suits in vibrant colors to illustrate a working woman with enough agency to be a little offbeat.

