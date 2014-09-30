Cheek Stain: Your Skin’s Best Friend In The Colder Months

What’s better than beautifully flushed cheeks? Beautifully flushed cheeks that are also dewy.

It’s no secret that your skin loses major moisture in the colder months and since we’re barreling full speed ahead into chilly temps, it’s high time we start getting our hands on beauty products that help us retain that pretty summer glow. Cheek stain totally fits the bill: it has a slightly glossy finish, giving you that really light sheen whenever your skin starts to look a little dull. Another reason this is the perfect product? It adheres really well to cheeks when they’re a bit dry. If your skin has some more oil to it the product slips right off easily.

As if all that weren’t enough, the color payoff you get from cheek stain is so, so subtle and natural-looking. It’s virtually impossible to mess up when using this formula as it blends right into your skin pretty much instantly. Are you on board yet? Good. Let’s take a look at some of your options.

