It is #DuragHistoryWeek On Twitter, Get Ready For A History Lesson

This week is #DuragHistoryWeek on Twitter, apparently. Did you know durags have a history? I never really thought too hard about them. I only know that when my brother was around 14 he desperately wanted one for Easter. I think it was Fubu. I know for certain I made fun of him for having a line on his forehead after taking it off. My brother also shaved two lines into his eyebrows. It was “beautiful.”

Maybe you’re unfamiliar with the headscarfs men with curly hair wear to get “waves” (more manicured curls)? Then this will provide you with the vibrant, confusing and 100% true history of durags.

According to Wikipedia, durags can be traced back to 19th century Ethiopia. Emperor Menelik II would wear them to cover his (what I can only imagine to be) beautiful weave. Durags began to gain popularity in the 1990s and 2000s. Eventually their popularity soared beyond the Black community and onto the heads of celebrities like David Beckham and Justin Timberlake (who actually has curly hair and might’ve gotten some pretty sweet waves going).

#DuragHistoryWeek is a more “eclectic” history of the beautiful headscarf. Check it out. Educate yourself.

