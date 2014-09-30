Lena Dunham Reveals She Was Date Raped In Her Memoir

Lena’s new memoir, Not That Kind Of A Girl was released today, and during an interview on NPR’s Fresh Air she discussed something she hasn’t been so open about: getting date raped in college. The issue of sexual assault on college campuses has made it into the public discourse and while so many brave, young women are coming forward with their stories and demanding legal justice, there are still so many people who aren’t convinced rape culture is rampant at universities.

Lena said, “It was a painful experience both physically and emotionally.”

She confessed that she wasn’t sure if it was date rape because she had been on the prowl that night. Wanting, even courting, male attention doesn’t give any guy the right to violate your body. Prostitutes, strippers, and yes, horny college girls can get raped and they do all the time. Wanting to get laid that night is not permission for anybody to put their hands on you. Fortunately, Lena came to that conclusion on her own and was able to recognize that the experience wasn’t consensual and, in fact, rape.

Although the incident happened years ago, Lena had to alert people who knew her assaulter that she was writing about the incident because she wasn’t open about it at the time.

She said, “I hated the idea of somebody finding out that information [independently of me telling them] because at the time that it happened, it wasn’t something I was able to be honest about.”

She continued, “I said to this old friend in an email, ‘I spent so much time scared; I spent so much time ashamed. I don’t feel that way anymore […] It’s because I told the story. And I still feel like myself and I feel less alone.'”

During a time when rape is a part of the national dialogue it’s essential for those with high profiles to come forward with their stories to empower other victims not just emotionally but politically.

[Via. Cosmopolitan]

[Getty Images]