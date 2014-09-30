Save Or Splurge: Which Fall Sweaters are Worth Your Cash?

There’s nothing we love more on a wet, chilly day than a soft, cozy sweater. The problem is, have you seen the price tags on sweaters? Shit ain’t cheap.

Obviously, some are cheaper than others and they seem like the way to go. With that being said, I can’t even begin to count the number of cheapie sweaters that are sitting in my closet, getting misshapen, coming unravelled, full of holes and just generally looking sort of…rough. I mean, one of my affordable sweaters even has a large hole right over the right breast.

On the other hand, I have a small handful of sweaters that were definite splurges…and they all look perfect 2, 5, even 10 years later. The takeaway? Quality is often more important than quantity. Having a handful of beautiful pieces is great, and you can pepper some affordable finds in there to round out your wardrobe. What’s worth a splurge and what isn’t? Let’s examine.

A cropped cardigan: Save and find yourself an affordable cardigan. Why? Because this is an excellent item to simply toss into your bag and throw on whenever. You don’t want to have to worry about what’ll happen to it if you grab your cardigan at a great price. Additionally, the boxy shape of this item is simple and even an inexpensive find will be cut appropriately.

A classic pullover: Treat yourself and splurge on one beautiful cashmere pullover if you’re the sort of person who like classic silhouettes and a fit that is neither too loose nor too tight. A great black, gray or beige pullover will last forever and be a staple in your wardrobe for years to come.

Poncho sweater: Save on this. It’s an interesting, trendy shape that likely won’t always be in style. Ponchos are super cute and comfortable and they look great in bold patterns – snag a cheap one and think of it as a trendy statement piece that you can wear occasionally instead of a classic piece you can wear always.

Chunky Cable-Knit Sweater: Splurge! These sweaters loose their shape easily and need to be cut well so they don’t look lumpy when worn (which in turn make you look lumpy.) I’m not saying it’s impossible to find a chunky sweater for a good price that looks great…but sometimes it’s pretty difficult.

Sweater dress: Save on this. There’s sort of a small window of time when a sweater dress works (it has to be warm enough but not actually warm outside) so this is not an item you’ll reach for often. Find an inexpensive sweater dress.

Long cardigan: This can totally be a splurge. A long, oversized cardigan can look absolutely stunning if the cut and material are good. A cheaper one will quickly snag on everything and get weirdly shaped and awkward looking while a higher end make in a material like cashmere will look amazing forever. You can throw this topper over everything and it can sometimes even double as a coat. And let’s not forget the most important part – a fabric that’s a little bit more expensive will likely be way more comfortable as well.