5 Ways To Master Cool-Girl Style In Moto Boots

When you think moto boots, you probably think of a super edgy/cool/tough girl – someone decked out in a leather jacket and lots of black. This shoe has a way of conjuring up images of similarly edgy biker-inspired pieces but the truth is, you can do a lot with a good pair of moto boots. In fact, this style just seems to be gaining popularity as an everyday shoe and you can really change up the tone of an entire outfit by adding a great pair of moto boots to it (I love this pair.) Let’s take a look at five ways to wear moto boots.

Edgy: Wear ’em the way you’d expect them to be worn – pair your moto boots with some black jeans and a cool asymmetrical black top for a super edgy, high-fashion look. If it’s chilly outside, top it off with a leather jacket. Here’s how to make this look really work: Add some sort of metallic accent. Whether it’s a studded bag or a heavy silver necklace, it’ll add life to the entire look and bring out the hardware on the boots themselves.

Comfy: Are you late for class, hungover and generally sort of hating life? When you’re in no mood to put yourself together, throw on some leggings, add a huge sweater or button-down from your boyfriend’s closet (or yaknow, your own) and toss those boots on to round out the look. You’ll be amazed by the effect – the right moto boots will take you from disheveled to artfully disheveled, making you look like you’re just too cool and stylish to put that much thought into your outfit (as opposed to a regular girl who is just too lazy to do so.)

Glam: Are you not a fan of dealing with heels during a night out? If so, who seems you need to wear them? Try pairing your favorite LBD with a pair of moto boots next time you go out – you really don’t have to do too much styling or accessorizing at all. The boots will bring a nontraditional, totally interesting dynamic without help from anything else.

Trendy: Are you sort of a fan of those two-piece matched sets that are so huge right now (example: Taylor Swift on a daily basis) but not quite sure if you can handle something that looks precious and girly and matchy-matchy? If you’re on the fence about the trend, try this: pair your two-piece set with a pair of, you guessed it, moto boots. They add that effortless edge to the look and cut through some of that overwhelming femininity these outfits are all about.

Preppy: Add a totally different edge to your prepster duds by pairing some skinny jeans and a crisp button-down with some moto boots – this really works well if your boots are in a shade of brown or nude. Add a slim leather belt and maybe a cardigan for an almost-entirely preppy look that defies expectations thanks to the addition of one unlikely piece.