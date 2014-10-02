25 Things You Should Know How To Do By Your 25th Birthday

Today is my 25th birthday! Typically on my birthday I spend the day counting all of the things I haven’t achieved in comparison to Lena Dunham, Taylor Swift, Mary Shelley, Kurt Cobain, S.E. Hinton, and any number of the under 25s who accomplished amazing things.

This year I am not about that life, I’m about this life. Instead of sulking over why I haven’t achieved greatness, I’ve been thinking about the stuff I have done and I have done some pretty cool stuff. I’ve been to Paris (what?!), I have a job as a writer, in 4th grade I got the highest reading scores in my district, I graduated college with honors, I once had an amazing ginormous fluffy dog, I have a really cute nephew and amazing friends. Um, I think I am doing pretty good.

In all of my 25 years, I can’t say there are many things that you should absolutely know. We all grow up at different paces. However, I think there are some basic “skills” we should probably have figured out by now so that we won’t like die or be a total mess.

1. Shuffle a deck of cards.

2. Tie your shoes like a grownup.

3. Sew on a missing button. (Instead of throwing the whole blouse away.)

4. Return a product within 30 days because you weren’t happy about it. (Instead of shrugging it off because you’re lazy or being too scared to talk to customer service.)

5. Cashing in those rebates for electronics. (It’s money you get back but we’re too lazy to do it most of the time!)

6. Making good purchases. (Investing in things that will last not things that just look good right now.)

7. Write a check.

8. Remove a stain.

9. Cook an entire meal from scratch. (Important to have in your arsenal.)

10. Put together an Ikea shelf. (Your friends aren’t always going to be there.)

11. Schedule a doctor’s appointment. (Your mommy isn’t always going to be there.)

12. Go to a restaurant by yourself without feeling uncomfortable.

13. Read a news article thoroughly without just skimming through.

14. Write a cover letter.

15. Ask for the dressing on the side. (It’s not too much to ask.)

16. Master one line in public transportation.

17. Read a map.

18. Ask for help.

19. Create a personal budget.

20. Say “please” and “thank you.”

21. Fold a t-shirt. (Much harder than it looks.)

22. Create an Excel spreadsheet. (Literally the worst thing that each of us will have to do someday.)

23. Have a karaoke song of choice. (Salt N’ Pepa’s “Shoop” right hurr.)

24. Run a mile. (It could save your life, let’s get real.)

25. Be grateful, modest and kick ass at what you choose to do.

[Shutterstock/George Pappas]