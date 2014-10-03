Woman Puts Potato In Her Vagina As A Contraceptive

A 22-year-old woman was using a potato as a contraceptive and guess what, roots started to grow in her V? When I first read this headline I thought, “Hahaha, what silly lady. Everyone knows you’re supposed to use cucumbers for that.” Just kidding.

Seriously though, as funny as this is, it’s not funny it all. This speaks to a much larger issue of a lack of education on sex. People are sticking potatoes in their vaginas because they think they work as well as condoms.

The woman, who was brought to a Colombian hospital after experiencing severe abdominal pain said, “”My mom told me that if I didn’t want to get pregnant, I should put a potato up there, and I believed her.”

I don’t know if her mom was joking and she was being naive but if she had ever actually been given real information about sex, she would have known her mom was messing with her. The girl left the potato in there for 2 weeks. The potato began to root.

Fortunately she was able to have the garden removed from her insides but sigh.

Colombia Reports notes:

“A recent campaign by Bienestar Familiar (ICBF) aimed at reducing the high levels of teenage pregnancy in Colombia stated that young people’s general rejection of conventional contraception methods, such as condoms and contraceptive pills, coupled with a macho society which often saw girls pressured into having unsafe sex, contributed to a high level of unwanted teenage pregnancies.

The fact that a 22 year old women was no naïve as to believe that a potato was an appropriate and safe method of contraception shows a concerning lack of education for young people as to the options available for them when they become sexually active.”

We need to educate the youths before they start putting avocados up there!