Boy Gets Wisdom Teeth Removed, Beyoncé Doesn’t Save Him, Hilarity Ensues

A teenage boy got his wisdom teeth removed so he decided to go to Africa to see Beyoncé in a haze of beautiful drugged out glory. “Cody” is shocked and frightened to learned the dentist have removed his teeth, startles himself each time he burps and laments the fact that he can’t find his heart in his chest. “I’m gonna die,” he squeaks and we feel for him but also want to laugh at him.

In a state of utter confusion Cody proves why we should all be glad cameras exist.

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NsskMPTbvaM&w=590]