16 Ways To Upgrade Your Ramen

When you’re in college, it’s easy to get stuck in a rut when it comes to cooking. If you’re too tired (read: hungover) to head to the dining hall and see the unfortunate gentleman caller you locked lips with last night, it’s easy to turn to Ramen. Unfortunately, while it always seems like a good idea at the time, in reality it’s pretty much disgusting (much like the guy from last night).

Even though there are super hip ramen restaurants sweeping the nation, that doesn’t necessarily translate to your tiny dorm kitchen (it’s hard to feel like real life cooking in there in the first place). With the temperature quickly dropping, it’s even more tempting than usual to eschew the campus dining hall for Netflix and noms in bed. Luckily, there are plenty of easy upgrades to make to transform your ramen from edible to amazing.

VIEW GALLERY