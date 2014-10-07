22 Inspiring Food Quotes To Live By

I hate how guilty I often feel about eating food. Now, there are the things that pose as food: the preservatives, the artificial ingredients, chemicals and processed to death substances companies will peddle as food.

I am not talking about that. I am talking about good, quality food made with love. After having a masterfully created piece of chocolate cake made by a friend or an exceptional plate of mac n’ cheese from a gourmet restaurant, I immediately feel guilt. Why didn’t I get the salad? I didn’t want the salad, that’s why.

We place a great deal of shame on eating because the result of poor eating habits is often poor health. Yet, I think when we feel like we’re failing ourselves with each bite of something made with love we’ve gone too far. This is your reminder that food is incredible. Food is often our point of entry to other cultures. It’s often the thing that brings our family together, around a table and sharing our lives. Food is a skill. It’s an art. Food is life.

These 22 food quotes will inspire you to love and respect food because it brings so much awesome into our lives.

