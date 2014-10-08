90% Of Female Restaurant Workers Experience Sexual Harassment

According to a report by Restaurant Opportunities Center United, 9 out of 10 women in the restaurant industry experience sexual harassment and 50 percent of those women experience it on a weekly basis.

None of this surprises me as I’ve heard many of my friends who have been waiters recount the horrible things both managers and customers have said to them. The report found that workers who rely on tips are twice as likely to be sexually harassed as those who work for minimum wage, combined with the fact that waiters are often told to wear “sexually suggestive clothing.” Hello, Hooters. More than one of my waiter friends have been fired from their jobs because they didn’t look like models.

Even if you work at Hooters, even if you are an actual stripper, people aren’t supposed to touch or degrade you in anyway. That is not apart of the deal. Just because you serve someone doesn’t mean you’re their servant.

Two-thirds of the women, and half of the men, reported being harassed by the owners, supervisors or managers. All of it is gross.

