Get Nailed: 10 Nail Polish Colors You Need For Fall [PHOTOS]

Who’s excited about fall and has 10 fingers? THIS GIRL.

Okay, wait. No. I’m not excited for fall because I heart summer and I think PSLs taste like soap. But regardless, I do have 10 fingers and I do enjoy painting them. It’s time for a whole new slew of nail polish colors to rise up and swallow neons alive – for your wardrobe, beauty closet and yes, even for your nails.

For fall it’s all about shades of wine, olive, gray, bronze and the like. Which polishes are you excited to sue this season? I’m sharing some of picks below.

