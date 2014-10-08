The 25 Best Things About Reading Books

I am not one of those people that thinks watching TV will rot your brain or that books are superior to film. Nevertheless, I can’t stress the important of reading enough and am disappointed whenever someone declares, “I don’t read.”

You don’t read? You don’t like going on adventures? You don’t like learning new things? You don’t like having your mind infinitely expanded beyond what you could possibly imagine? Okaaaay. How many hours of TV do you watch a week? Well, take one of those hours and turn it into time spent with a good book or a bad book or silly book or a comic book. No matter what you read the effect will be the same: you’re going to be a better and smarter person for it.

These are just 25 of the many reasons you should go out and pick up a book.

1. You can time travel to different centuries.

2. You can teleport to another, completely unearthly, world.

3. You’ll surely broaden your vocabulary.

4. You’ll become a better writer.

5. You can find your feelings articulated in a way you didn’t know was possible.

6. You can learn about cultures completely different than your own.

7. Reading a book you loved as a kid can make you nostalgic for your childhood.

8. You feel less alone knowing someone once felt exactly as you did.

9. You’ll think about things you had never really thought about.

10. A book can leave a permanent impression on your worldview thus making you a better person in real life.

11. A topic that seemed kind of boring can really come to life in a book.

12. You can share them with friends.

13. You can enjoy them anywhere.

14. You don’t have to rush through them to avoid “spoilers.” (Unless it’s Harry Potter, maybe.)

15. They can be totally weird, trippy, edgy, and sexy in ways that have never been see on TV or in movies.

16. Reading makes you more empathetic in general.

17. Reading increases your attention span.

18. Going somewhere else in your mind can properly de-stress and distract you from your ordinary struggles.

19. It’s much easier to get free books than free TV or movies.

20. Reading exercises your memory muscles.

21. Reading enhances your analytical thinking.

22. Everyone looks hot reading a book. (It’s true.)

23. There’s literally every kind of book for every kind of experience for every kind of person for every kind of thing.

24. You can spend your whole lifetime reading books and never run out of too many options.

25. You’ll be a better communicator.