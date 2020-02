Remember when we used to call crop tops “baby tees” and baby tees were just regular shirts? When necklaces were made of elastic? When colorful triangle prints and baggy clothing ruled the nation? Scary times.

Fortunately all of those embarrassing ’90s trends are back in action! Mom jeans, graphic, t-shirts and sneakers are what the kids are bopping to again. Let’s take a look at the origins of today’s most fashionable street style through the looking glass of our favorite ’90s TV shows.