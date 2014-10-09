This Is Probably Why We Should Get Over The Thigh Gap Craze

The female comedy troupe JustBoobs would like to remind us all why thigh gaps are a totally ridiculous goal for those of us whose bodies aren’t shaped that way. In the hilarious video you can now buy Thigh Gap jeans, a special pair of jeans with a stick in between the legs that perfectly keeps each thigh at bay.

JustBoobs pretty much points out how silly it is to want a thigh gap if you’re perfectly healthy without one. One of the women says, “And I thought a thigh gap was an unattainable body myth championed by the media to lower women’s self-esteem and make them easier targets for advertising?!” It all accurately sums up why we shouldn’t be following body trends and be happy with our bodies whether we’ve got a thigh gap or not.

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aPvAPK71eIE&w=590]