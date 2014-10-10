6 Ways To Dress Like A Basic This Fall

Fall brings out the basic in all of us. From Pumpkin Spice Lattes to circle scarves and Tory riding boots, it’s an exercise in basic-dom. Fall means forcing your hungover boyfriend to go apple picking with you, so you have the perfect landscape to Instagram. It’s letting yourself go, because you can finally wear knit sweaters that are twice your size, and leggings that stretch with all the pumpkin products you’ve been eating. Fall is making fun of everyone wearing Uggs, because you won’t be rocking your pair for at least another month. If you’ve been stalking Pinterest to try to bring some meaning to your life by way of beautiful booties, these are the only six fall accessories you need.

1. Chambray Shirt

You 100% need an oversize chambray (the fancy word for denim). Obtain it by any means necessary, whether that entails shacking or stealing it from your brother’s room when he’s not looking. On Pinterest, these shirts always look hip and extremely feminine. In real life, they look like you’re masquerading as a man.

2. Circle Scarf

Nothing screams, “basic betch,” quite like a circle scarf. Without an infinity scarf, fall isn’t even really happening. You have to purchase it already built that way, so it provides less warmth than a regular scarf. Every basic b. knows that making your own circle scarf means tucking in the loose ends every five minutes. A mirror picture that cuts off your head is the best way to display said look.

3. Black Leggings

Leggings are the #1 reason white girls love fall far more than any other season. Guys might love yoga pants, but they don’t know the secret– a solid pair of leggings let’s you eat literally everything in sight with no worries.

4. Brown Riding Boots

The more expensive, the better– I’m talking to you, Tory. If you’re not feeling riding boots, Hunter or L.L. Bean does the trick. If you’re in a more southern state (or a more southern state of mind), substitute cowboy boots and you’ll be golden.

5. J. Crew Puffer Vest

There’s no better way to keep your chest from freezing, while your arms stay cold. I recommend J. Crew houndstooth, so that you can easily match the rest of your sorority. If you can’t seem to part with summer, a Lilly Pulitzer one will have all the color of a tropical vacation, with the minimal amount of warmth you need. If you’re extra fancy, and also cold, you’ll invest in a Burberry puffer jack. It’s the best way to successfully camouflage on college campuses everywhere.

6. All Plaid Everything

While you might associate flannel with hipsters and plaid, as long as it comes from J. Crew instead of a thrift store you’re perfectly preppy. Bonus points for gingham, and you receive a triple point score if you force your boyfriend to match (after all, that’s the best way to look good in your apple picking photo shoot, even with #nofilter).

VIEW GALLERY

[Images via Pinterest]

Follow Margaret here.