A Brief History Of Lady’s Underwear [CC Faves]

I hate wearing bras. Ugh. My full C cup ta-tas require the utmost support. Whenever I start complaining about how girls have to wear uncomfortable underwear I just remember my foremothers who had to wear all that full-bodied corset BS that I am pretty sure was damn close to torture. In order to quell my undergarment woes I decided to do a bit of research into how women’s underwear has evolved throughout the past century. From corsets to the Wonder Bra, it’ll never be any surprise to me that when feminists decided to rebel against gender norms they burned their bras.



[Image Via. Free Republic]