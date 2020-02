Mhmm. It’s all fun and games. Oh, another pickle-back here, another shot of whiskey there – until the morning after. I am a superduperdepressinglysadlightweight, I know the drill. Instead of taking those weird “hangover cure” pills from those 3AM infomercials that probably don’t work, snack on a few of these healthy foods and all those terrible symptoms – headache, sour tummy, nausea – will fade away.

