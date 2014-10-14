Bite Beauty Agave Champagne Lip Mask Helps Fight Chapped Lips in Style! [In Our Makeup Bag]

What It Is:

Bite Beauty Agave Champagne Lip Mask*

Why This Should Be in Your Bag:

Bite Beauty is a favorite of this column because they stick to lip products and they do them right! Most of their offerings focus on lip colors, but the Agave Lip Mask is a treatment. The new Champagne shade combines fashion and function as ‘an innovative lip mask that revives and rehydrates lips.’ It’s chock full of soothing ingredients like ‘a bio-active blend of healing antioxidants, including organic agave nectar, jojoba, and 15 mg of antioxidant resveratrol.’

How To Use It:

Bite beauty recommends applying this anytime, but I’ve read a lot of blog posts about wearing this as an overnight treatment. I’ve tried this and have found I’ve woken up with more supple, smooth lips.

CC Rating: A

Upon initial application of the Bite Beauty Agave Champagne Lip Mask one word came to mind: sticky. The formula is hella thick and it’s actually difficult to squeeze it out of the tube. However, these two attributes make the Lip Mask the ideal hydrator and solution for chapped lips – it covers every part of my lips and stays put! The scent is quite sweet and the mask has a slightly sugary taste to it, so gals who don’t enjoy gourmand scents may find this to be too much.

The new Champagne shade is a great addition and good for days when I need a lip treatment, but still want some oomph. The mask is a light pink with golden shimmer, but applies quite sheer and gives the lips some dimension. Thick lip products can often mattify the lips, which is not a good look when they’re already paling from dehydration. The price is a little steep for a lip treatment product, but it does the job!

The Bite Beauty Agave Champagne Lip Mask is available from Sephora for $26.

[Need some new makeup but not sure what to buy? Check out Alex’s other beauty reviews here.] *item was provided for review