Facebook Has Stickers Now, Don’t Call Them Emojis Though

Facebook has launched its new “sticker” feature that aren’t emojis even though they totally are. At least they serve the same purpose. However, instead of little smiley faces, many of the FB stickers are designed by various artists and come in sticker sets that you can choose from at the “sticker store.”

Facebook software engineer Bob Baldwin announced:

“Stickers have been a delightful way to communicate in messages, and I’m happy to announce we’re bringing them to comments across Facebook. Just tap the smiley face icon in the bottom-right of any comment field to pick a sticker to send. It’ll be available to all posts from people, in groups, and on events now. I think stickers will allow people to reply to a variety of posts in a more fun way than words alone. You can now easily show your excitement for a post with good news, cheer up a friend who’s feeling down, and express a variety of more nuanced reactions.”

Still no “Dislike” stickers. SMH!!!

