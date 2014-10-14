The Best False Eyelashes For Your Halloween Costume

There’s an old proverb and it goes a little something like this: It’s never too early to start planning your Halloween costume.

Sometimes you find inspiration in the most unlikely places. Other times you find it exactly where you would expect to find it (Pinterest.) And other times still, you just decide you want to build an entire costume around some wacky ass item that you’re sort of dying to wear but can’t exactly break out on a normal night. Sometimes that item is a pair of shoes, other times it’s a dress – and maybe, just maybe, a pair of seriously over the top fake eyelashes will be just what you need to conjure up an entire costume. Peruse these finds and who knows? Maybe you’ll come up with your best costume ever based around a single pair of falsies.

