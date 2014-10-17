The Stunning Evolution Of Nicki Minaj’s Hair

There’s no denying it: Hollywood loves a good makeover. We’ve seen it on TV, in countless movies (hey there, Anne Hathaway in like 7 movies) and even in music videos. But sometimes, a makeover isn’t what a star needs. Sometimes it’s a makeunder that really does the trick.

Case in point? Nicki Minaj. I’m not saying she didn’t know what she was doing in the style game before – in fact, I think she had a very clear, intentional approach to her image even in the days of pink hair and doll makeup. I’m just saying, I prefer her look these days – simple but still glamorous, sassy and fearless. She’s killing it…but the days of rainbow-colored curls still deserve some recognition, so let’s take a look back in time.

[lead photo via Getty Images]

