Make Up For Ever Artist Liner is Your Ticket to an Intense Eyelook [In Our Makeup Bag]

What It Is:

Make Up For Ever Artist Liner* in D-12, I-22 & ME-70

Why This Should Be in Your Bag:

Talk to any makeup wearing gal (or guy) and I’ll bet you eyeliner is part of their daily routine. It’s the best way to define your eyes and, if you have a good product, can be a super quick step. I love playing around with different shades of eyeliner – bright blue liner is a lot less jarring than bright blue eyeshadow! MUFE’s newest eyeliner offering is Artist Liner and it’s billed as ‘a super-slim, ultraglide eye pencil that offers intense color payoff and effortless, long-lasting definition.’

The liners come in 5 different finishes: Diamond, Iridescent, Matte, Satin, and Metallic. I’ve got Diamond Black (D-12), Iridescent Turquoise (I-22), and Metallic Bronze (ME-70) to share with you today!

How To Use It:

These liners are great for both upper and lower lashlines. I also used them in the waterline with ease! I did have some trouble getting the twist mechanism working at first, so beware!

(D-12, I-22, ME-70)

CC Rating: B+

I’m a big MUFE fan and already love their eyeliners. This new formula has excellent payoff and staying power and I’m happy that some of the shades (particularly brights!) were updated, but I’m not sure that this new formula was necessary or that casual fans of the brand will notice a difference. The liners apply SO smooth and effortlessly and absolutely don’t tug. I love D-12 for an upper lashline and ME-70 for lower, while I-22 is so fun on both!

My biggest issue with this was the packaging. I had such a hard time getting the liner to twist up and, once I did it wouldn’t go back down! I had a lipliner from another brand in the same packaging and had the same issues with it, so I imagine it could be a design flaw. The product inside is great, but unfortunately the packaging could make it difficult to enjoy!

The new Make Up For Ever Artist Liners are available from Sephora for $19 USD/$23 CAD.

*item was provided for review