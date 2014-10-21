Why We Love Madewell’s Sale Section

Madewell is quickly becoming one of my favorite places to shop. While I spent my teen years seeking out fabulously over-the-top pieces that were ridiculously cheap. Now it’s all about seeking out the things that will always look good. The ones I can reach for without a second thought, that will still be relevant ten years down the line, that are constructed nicely and out of great materials. Essentially, I’m looking for stuff that was…made well. And true to its name, Madewell is chock full of these.

‘Normcore’ style, or wearing elevated versions of ‘normal’ items, is huge right now and Madewell is sort of the best place to find pieces that fit this description. Their stuff is basic, but not at all the pejorative sense. the clothes are just simple, versatile, and perfect for nailing that casual-yet-stylish thing that defines street style. If you’re looking for incredibly ‘normal’ items that have that distinct, fashionable edge that sets them apart, this is a great place to look.

As if all that weren’t enough, consider this: Madewell offers sales galore. They have a tremendous amount of merchandise and it all goes to the sale section pretty quickly….and then there are often extra promotions that allow you take up to 40% off those sale prices. To prove that this store and its sale section are amazing, I’ve picked out a few of my favorite super wearable pieces, all of which are on sale right now. Get ’em while you can!

[lead image via Shutterstock / Madewell]

