Starbucks Unveiling New Latte Next Month

Are you already tired of Pumpkin Spice Lattes? Luckily, it’s almost red cup season… and even better, Starbucks is rolling out a brand new latte next month. Mark your Lilly planner, because it’s almost time to trade in your riding boots for Uggs and your PSL for a Chestnut Praline Latte. The CPL is arriving at Starbs around the country on November 12th. This new seasonal beverage is made with chestnut praline syrup, whipped cream, and praline crumbles. Plus, drinking coffee might protect your liver, so it’s the perfect excuse to splurge.

The CPL is the first new holiday beverage in five years, which makes sense, because what can compete with a Peppermint Hot Chocolate? Nothing, that’s what. The drink was challenged in taste tests by a Cherries Jubilee Mocha, which sounds like something I would make with whatever I found in my cabinets on a cold day. Taste testers report a distinct Graham cracker taste, so prepare to feel like you’re making s’mores around the camp fire, only without having to sit out in the cold or commune with nature.

[Lead image via]