Starbucks Unveiling New Latte Next Month

Are you already tired of Pumpkin Spice Lattes? Luckily, it’s almost red cup season… and even better, Starbucks is rolling out a brand new latte next month. Mark your Lilly planner, because it’s almost time to trade in your riding boots for Uggs and your PSL for a Chestnut Praline Latte. The CPL is arriving at Starbs around the country on November 12th. This new seasonal┬ábeverage is made with chestnut praline syrup, whipped cream, and praline crumbles. Plus, drinking coffee might protect your liver, so it’s the perfect excuse to splurge.

The CPL is┬áthe first new holiday beverage in five years, which makes sense, because what can compete with a Peppermint Hot Chocolate? Nothing, that’s what. The drink was challenged in taste tests by a Cherries Jubilee Mocha, which sounds like something I would make with whatever I found in my cabinets on a cold day. Taste testers report a distinct Graham cracker taste, so prepare to feel like you’re making s’mores around the camp fire, only without having to sit out in the cold or commune with nature.

