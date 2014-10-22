Throw It Back In These Pop Culture-Inspired Shirts

There are few things better than an item that allows you to pledge allegiance to your favorite movie or TV show from days gone by and get dressed from class in under 5 minutes. Luckily, thanks to sites like Etsy and brands like Private Party, pop cultural phenomena are celebrated on fashion finds all over the place. Whether you’re a Mean Girls devotee or someone who actually watched One Tree Hill through its dreadful final season, snag yourself one of these pull-on an go tops to make getting dressed and staying distinctive easier than ever.

VIEW GALLERY