Nontraditional Blazers: A Fun Twist On An Old Classic

Blazers are such a wardrobe essential. They go with everything from jeans to dresses and you can wear them for a night of partying or to a job interview. I firmly believe everyone should own a nice classic black blazer….but let’s face it, that classic item can be a bit, well, basic.

When you need something really interesting, an item that will stand out and make a simple item of jeans and a white tee look stylish, a nontraditional blazer is just what you need. Whether you go for one that’s brightly colored, boldly patterned or cut in an interesting way, a nontraditional blazer is an easy, versatile and figure-flattering wardrobe staple. Check out 7 fun picks below.

