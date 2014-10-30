The Vampy Makeup Tutorial You Need Right Now [VIDEO]

Halloween is right around the corner (duh) and fall is already in full swing. This means a lot of different things and this is just one of them: It’s time to embrace the vampy makeup look. For one thing, it’s the perfect time of year for it. For another, that beauty statement is incredibly trendy right now – in fact, I’m pretty sure I’ve seen more deep red lipstick in the past month than I saw in the entire year of 2013.

It seems simple enough: Apply deep lippie, channel whichever vampire from pop culture you’re into, go. But this look is sort of daring and admittedly not for the faint of heart – so a good tutorial is in order. Lucky for all of you, we’ve found a great one. This video shows you how to achieve a look that’s light enough to balance out the depth and intensity of a good vampy lip, plus some great product suggestions if you’re looking to recreate it on our own. Give it a look and, if you decide it’s for you, shoot us a shot of yourself rocking the vampy makeup look! Hey, if nothing else, it could be a great resource for anyone trying to throw together a last-minute Halloween costume.

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izFkPWfU0TA&w=560&h=315]