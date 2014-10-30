This Halloween DIY Is Sweet And Simple

If you’re still without a Halloween costume, never fear — I’m here to tell you about a little costume I threw together in about an hour, meaning it’s something you have more than enough time for at this point. It’s easy, it’s recognizable, it’s relatively original and it allows you to wear sparkles. Really, could you want anything else out of Halloween?

You’ll need:

-Something silver and sparkly. It could be a dress, a shirt, a jacket, whatever you have.

-White ribbon.

-A blue Sharpie.

-Silver eye shadow.

-A small silver bag.

-A bag of Hershey’s Kisses.

How to do it:

Okay, by now you’ve probably figured out that if you follow these rules, you’ll be dressing up as a Hershey’s Kiss. Granted, sexy candy bar costumes are trending right now, but those are for the really hardcore girls. This Hershey’s Kiss costume, on the other hand, is less literal. It’s the way to go if you don’t get super jazzed about Halloween, at least not enough to spend money on stuff you wouldn’t wear on any other night. It’s also a really good way to look super cute.

This costume couldn’t be easier to throw together. Just wear whichever sparkly item you’ve chosen (if you want to really commit get some silver metallic leggings and wear them with a big sequin top.) Then, take take your ribbon and use the Sharpie to write the word ‘KISSES’ in blue lettering. Tie the ribbon in your hair and be sure to keep the part that says ‘KISSES’ trailing loose.

As for makeup, proceed with your regular routine, just top it off with some sparkly silver shadow. If you’re really committed, you can take a little bit of eyeliner and write the word ‘KISS’ on your cheek.

Finally, take your silver bag and stuff it with Hershey’s Kisses. Pass them out to everyone you see while you’re out, and become the most popular girl in the world.

