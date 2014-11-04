Perricone MD ‘No Makeup Skin Care Collection’ is a Must for Your Make Up Bag

What It Is:

Perricone MD ‘No Makeup Skincare Collection’

Why This Should Be in Your Bag:

Perricone MD ‘No Makeup’ Foundation has been a staple of gorgeous celebs for a while now. I wasn’t a fan of the original formula, but they’ve recently revamped and expanded the line to a whole suite of products designed to give you a natural look. They’ve compiled a set featuring the No Foundation Foundation Serum, No Blush Blush, No Mascara Mascara, No Lipstick Lipstick and a jar of their Face Finishing moisturizer to start you off with a gorgeous canvas.

Perricone MD is basically promising the fountain of youth with this set and says it “addresses the loss of youthful color, overall fatigued and dull complexion, uneven skintone, fine lines and wrinkles, brittle or faded lashes, and dry and nourish-deprived lips.”

How To Use It:

This set comes with quite an extensive set of instructions, as outlined below.

Face Finishing Moisturizer: Apply liberally to face and neck in the morning and evening over the recommended treatment step.

No Foundation Foundation Serum: Shake well before using. Dispense three to four drops into palm and use fingertips to apply evenly over entire face.

No Blush Blush: Shake well before using. Apply one to three dots on the ball of the cheeks and gently pat while blending in a lifting, upward motion towards the hairline.

No Mascara Mascara: Wiggle the wide and flexible short bristles at the lash root to build thickness and volume. Then rotate brush and sweep the fine, firm comb through lashes to lift, lengthen, and separate. Allow to fully dry before re-applying to achieve desired look.

No Lipstick Lipstick: Apply generously and evenly over the lip area.

(L-R: No Foundation Foundation Serum, No Blush Blush, No Lipstick Lipstick, No Mascara Mascara)

CC Rating: A

If you like a natural makeup look, then the Perricone MD ‘No Makeup’ line is right up your alley – everything is about enhancing, not covering up your face. The Foundation, Blush and Lipstick are all of excellent quality and work together beautifully. Because they are similar consistencies, the blush blends right into the foundation and gives a seamless flush, while the lipstick is shockingly hydrating and the perfect ‘my lips but better shade’. All 3 are big wins for me! I could take or leave the mascara, but that may be because I like a big lash look even when my makeup is more natural.

The big downside to this collection is definitely the ‘one size fits all’ approach. The No Foundation Foundation Serum shade will be a good fit for light-to-medium skinned individuals, but anyone who is paler or darker than that won’t be able to wear it. The No Blush is a bit more flexible in that it can work on a range of skin tones, but still blends away as skintone gets darker. The shades of the Lipstick and Mascara work for anyone.

This Sephora exclusive set is available for $95.

[Need some new makeup but not sure what to buy? Check out Alex’s other beauty reviews here.] *item was provided for review