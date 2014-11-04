Why Every College Girl Should Be Reading theSkimm

Election Day is finally here, which means you’re expected to know a whole lot about the current political landscape, which can seem like a daunting task. When you’re already overwhelmed with ridiculous amounts of reading for class, it can be difficult to stay up-to-date on everything happening around the world. After a long day of thinking, it’s tempting to relax by tuning out the real world entirely … but with theSkimm, you get the best of both worlds — daily updates that are light and fun, even when they’re dealing with Ebola or the economy.

If you’re not an avid news reader, you might be getting tired of reading your clueless Facebook friends political protests (if only we could enact a new law that says if you don’t vote today, you officially lose all rights to complain about politics on social media). Luckily, with help from theSkimm, you don’t have to be part of the clueless contingent on social media.

theSkimm is the perfect way to catch up on everything happening in the world, whether you’re walking to class, lying in bed after a particularly rough evening, or rubbing your body against strangers during a morning commute that makes you wonder if Taylor Swift has access to a different New York entirely. It’s fun, funny updates on everything you need to know about, and actually care about. theSkimm ladies describe it as, “the daily e-mail newsletter that gives you everything you need to start your day. We do the reading for you – across subject lines and party lines – and break it down with fresh editorial content.” They even have celebrity fans like Lena Dunham, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Rachel Zoe, so by reading theSkimm, you’re basically famous.

You no longer have to pretend to know what you’re talking about over happy hour drinks with that boy who’s in law school. You’ll be prepared for screaming political matches at the Thanksgiving table, sorority recruitment with any Government major they throw your way, and Political Science classes on each and every topic, because theSkimm is a serious game changer. Convinced? Sign up here.

[Lead Image Via]

Follow Margaret.