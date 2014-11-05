Want to Learn About Anal Sex? Go to Harvard

If you want to learn about the ins and outs (no pun intended) of anal sex — look no further. Well, at least no further than Harvard University, which is offering a workshop, “What What in the Butt: Anal Sex 101.” Dead serious. You can’t get any college credit for attending (damn it!) but it’s designed to “give you insight into why people do it and how to do it well.”

The lecture goes along with Harvard’s annual “Sex Week,” which is “a week of programming that is interdisciplinary, thought-provoking, scholastic, innovative and applicable to student experiences in order to promote a holistic understanding of sex and sexuality.”

Just to give you an idea of what this week is all about, other classes include “Losing Your (Concept of) Virginity” and “Fifty Shades of False: Kink, Fantasy, and Fetish.”

Want to the full schedule? Be sure to check out Harvard’s sex week schedule.

