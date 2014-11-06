Girls Who Can’t Flirt: What You Want to Happen vs. What Actually Happens

||

To some, flirting is an easy way to attract a hot dude and convince him to buy you a shot at the bar — for others, flirting is a nightmare wrapped in an anxiety sandwich with a side order of awkward. It doesn’t come easy to everyone — and often times what we plan in our head doesn’t always play out.

1. Eye contact.

What you want to happen:

flirt7

What actually happens:

flirt8

2. Hair flip. 

What you want to happen:

flirt4

What actually happens:

flirt3

3. Sexy wink.

What you want to happen:

wink

What actually happens:

rachelwink

5. Cute little giggle.

What you want to happen:

flirt9

What actually happens:

  flirt 10

6. Pick up lines.

What you want to happen:

flirt2

What actually happens:

flirt

7.  Blowing a kiss.

What you want to happen:

kiss

What actually happens:

kiss2

8. Kissing.

What you want to happen:

 flirtflirt2

What actually happens:

flirtflirt

 

[Lead image via pio3/Shutterstock]

