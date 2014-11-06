This One Nail Product Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving

There are a few beauty essentials, things we can’t live without, use to completion, and buy over and over again: Foundation, concealer, eyeliner, basically all of the essentials. Then there are the frivolous beauty buys – things we rarely need, but always want. Things we never use up completely. Things we can’t get enough of. Things like eyeshadows, lipsticks and – possibly the most wallet-draining, unnecessary beauty buy of all: nail polish.

I don’t know about you, but I go through polish phases like no other. One day I’m into metallics, the next it’s all about nudes. I buy so many nail polishes because they seem so cheap when you see them. And sure, I use what I buy… a few times. With that being said, it’s rare that I find a nail product I reach for time and time again… and I’ve certainly never gotten my money’s worth by using every last drop of a polish before.

Because I’m fairly certain that I will never completely give up on picking up more nail polishes than I actually need, I’ve decided that from here on out, it’s all about finding the colors I’ll really use. That color might be red or nude or the perfect pale pink… or it might not even be a color at all.

There’s one product that adds instant value to your collection because of its ability to do so many different things, and that product is a good matte top coat. Matte nail polish is a supremely trendy, relatively edgy beauty statement that couldn’t possibly be any easier to make. You could do what I did circa 2009 (go out and buy a few matte nail polishes) or you could make the smarter decision and invest in one top coat that will instantly remove the shine from any nail polish, leaving behind a nice rubbery finish and offering an instantly updated look. This can be used over literally any nail polish shade – and believe it or not, it actually looks incredibly cool over glitter polishes.

When it comes to matte-ifying top coats, you have tons of options at your disposal. If you’re keen to try it out, I say go for it! By purchasing this product, you’re essentially doubling your mani options in one fell swoop. Not bad for a $10 drugstore find, right?

