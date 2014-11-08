Gorgeous ‘No Makeup’ Selfies From Our Favorite Celebs

How do you feel about no makeup selflies? I don’t know about you guys, but I’m favor of it….but with a few caveats.

For one thing, I feel like if you’re not comfortable going bare-faced, that’s your deal. No one should pressure you into taking a no makeup selfie if it’s something you just don’t want to do – and let’s be honest, running errands without any makeup on is very different than Instagramming a shot of yourself clean-faced, making it a moment frozen in time for all to see. If you’re someone who sees your makeup as your armor, you have every right to keep it on at all times. I’m sure you’re absolutely beautiful without it but again: Your face, your business.

With that being said, I applaud the fact celebrities are stripping all the makeup off and allowing people to see what they look like without all that product. It’s refreshing to see that even they get pimples and flyaways and dark circles. On the other hand, when they post pictures of themselves with foundation/mascara/fake eyelashes on and try to act like it’s all natural….well, it sort of defeats the purpose of the whole thing.

There are definitely celebrities who legit wake up looking the way they do in their selflies, Gwyneth Paltrow, for example – I really believe that insanely beautiful complexion comes from a really healthy lifestyle and not a foundation bottle. Then there others who….well, let’s just say I’m not buying it. See for yourself and let us know what you think.

