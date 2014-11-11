Fall Flannels We Can’t Help But Love

Flannel shirts. They may channel images of 90s-era grunge rockers… but who said that was a bad thing?

Since all things 90s are having a major moment right now, it’s no surprise that cozy flannel shirts are at the top of our casual style must-haves list. I mean, what more could you want? They keep you warm, they provide that easy, effortless look and they’re hella comfortable – the perfect thing to wear to class or on lazy weekends spent catching up over brunch and coffee. We’re loving flannels (as well as regular plaid shirts that just look like they’re made of flannel) right now, especially when they have a slightly oversized boyfriend cut or a long tunic shape. These pieces are some of the best of the bunch.

VIEW GALLERY