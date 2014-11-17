Girls with curly hair should receive a reward or something, because it’s a known fact we have it harder than all other girls on this planet. Seriously, you don’t understand the amount of hours we’ve spent up close and personal with a blowdryer. The time, the energy that goes into having curls … it’s exhausting. Having curly hair is like having a part-time job — and we all deserve a raise.

1. You fondly remember the day you bought your very first Chi hair straightener.

2. The amount of money you’ve spent on Japanese hair straightening, Keratin treatments, and hair serum is slightly disturbing.

3. You’ve probably developed some sort of health issue from all of the smoke you’ve inhaled from your tools and treatments.

4. You’re insanely jealous of girls who have the luxury of just letting their hair “air dry.”

5. You’ve wished at least once that you could wake up in the morning and magically have straight hair.

6. People find it weird that you straighten your curly hair … just so you can curl it with a curling iron later.

7. Summertime is the most difficult time of year.

8. And rain is your worst enemy.

9. You have a drawer full of cheap hair products that don’t work.

10. You are seriously judged if you even THINK about getting bangs.

11. And when a straight-haired person says they’re jealous of your hair, you’re like:

