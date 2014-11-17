11 Things All Curly Haired Girls Can Relate To

Girls with curly hair should receive a reward or something, because it’s a known fact we have it harder than all other girls on this planet. Seriously, you don’t understand the amount of hours we’ve spent up close and personal with a blowdryer. The time, the energy that goes into having curls … it’s exhausting. Having curly hair is like having a part-time job — and we all deserve a raise.

1. You fondly remember the day you bought your very first Chi hair straightener.

jersey shore gif

2. The amount of money you’ve spent on Japanese hair straightening, Keratin treatments, and hair serum is slightly disturbing.

 bridesmaids poor gif

3. You’ve probably developed some sort of health issue from all of the smoke you’ve inhaled from your tools and treatments. 

friends gif choking

4. You’re insanely jealous of girls who have the luxury of just letting their hair “air dry.”

brad pitt gif

5. You’ve wished at least once that you could wake up in the morning and magically have straight hair.

little mermaid gif

6. People find it weird that you straighten your curly hair … just so you can curl it with a curling iron later. 

mean girls gif

7. Summertime is the most difficult time of year.

 humidity curly hair gif

8. And rain is your worst enemy.

mean girls rain gif

9. You have a drawer full of cheap hair products that don’t work.

 anchorman funny

10. You are seriously judged if you even THINK about getting bangs.

curly bangs

11. And when a straight-haired person says they’re jealous of your hair, you’re like:

curly hair

