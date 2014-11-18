Nothing kills your pre-holiday party buzz like checking the forecast and realizing it’s too cold to wear a cute dress, too icy to wear heels, and too snowy to guarantee that you’re hair will look perfect after a trip outside.

The solution? Wear black pants and a cute sparkly top, carry your heels in hand and stash your boots if you’re going to a friend’s place. You can cover your hair with the hood of your jacket and throw on a cute statement necklace to instantly dress up your look.

Statement necklaces are always a great idea. They look as amazing when you throw them over a sweater and some jeans and run to class as they do when you rock them with a dress and heels for a night out, which is pretty amazing. They’re especially great during the holiday season, though. We’ve hit that point in the year where all things sparkly are totally fair game and statement necklaces certainly fit that bill. The best thing about them, though, is that they’re a great way to dress up your entire look without sacrificing warmth at all.

I’ve chosen 7 gorgeous, affordable statement necklaces that’ll take you through the season with ease. Happy shopping!

