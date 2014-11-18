Everyone knows that the best part of the holiday season involves ugly Christmas sweaters. Sure, you might look forward to wearing sweatpants post-Thanksgiving feast, your favorite little red dress for Christmas parties, and covering your entire body in all the glitter you can find on New Year’s Eve (and then trying to remove it the next morning)… but nothing says holiday season celebration quite like an “Ugly Christmas Sweater” party.

Whether it’s for your sorority or you’re a bonafide grown-up searching for the most heinous sweater you can find, these will give you the ultimate DIY inspiration to create the monstrosity of your Christmas dreams. These 13 sweaters look like Santa Claus threw up on you, because obviously his vom is exclusively made up of glitter and yuletide spirit.

VIEW GALLERY

[Images Via Pinterest]

[Lead Image Via]