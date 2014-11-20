Classes are canceled this morning at Florida State University after a shooter opened fire on a campus library, injuring three students before being shot and killed by police. Police have not confirmed whether the shooter was a student or otherwise a member of the Florida State University community. At least one of the shooting victims’ injuries were not serious enough to warrant being admitted to the hospital. The shooting began shortly after midnight, so close to exams the library was still full of students cramming. Students of FSU took to Twitter as they waited in the library or on campus lock-down to share their fears and ask for prayers.

