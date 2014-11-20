Have you ever found yourself blowing off studying because it’s an ABC Family Harry Potter weekend and you haven’t seen the second half of the fifth movie in like forever? What if you could combine your love of the boy who lived and your desire to graduate before you hit thirty? For students at California State San Marcus, that dream shared only through Tumblr in the middle of the night can come true. The college is now offering a Potter themed study abroad trip to the land of Rowling, and before you say it’s probably just an English lit trip given a snappier name, check out the course description which explains students will have to “Identify and assess the similarities and differences between the novels and films.” I hope the professor likes fifty page essays with a lot of exclamation points. Other HP activities on the itinerary include a tour of the Warner Brothers Studios and a trip to IRL Privet Drive. So gather up your wand (home-made or the one you paid like $40 for) and go fill out some transfer papers.

