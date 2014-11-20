If you’re a fan of The Vampire Diaries, you may have found yourself wondering how one girl can completely wrap not one, but two, highly sought-after, attractive, sophisticated Saltavore men around her finger. It’s especially bewildering when you take into account that said girl doesn’t have much of personality, has a nasty habit of putting others in danger, and is a complete damsel in distress. Then you realize: It’s because she’s gorgeous.

As stunning as Elena Gilbert, played by the lovely Nina Dobrev, may be it must be said: Despite the fact that Elena has Serena van der Woodsen-level heartbreaker status, she doesn’t have a fraction of the Gossip Girl character’s fashion game. There are plenty of visually pleasing things happening on The Vampire Diaires (exhibit A: Stefan. Exhibit B: Damon) but let’s just say it: Elena’s style doesn’t even crack the the top 10.

With that being said, there’s one good thing about the character: She may not be relatable at all but her style certainly is. She wears clothes that look affordable, accessible, all-American and normal. And since ‘normcore’ style is so in right now, maybe homegirl was on to something.

In any case, let’s take a look at the ten items that’ll help you snag Elena’s style. (Side note: Throwing some pink streaks in your hair will help.)

