DIY: Creating Your Perfect Overnight Emergency Kit

||

You already know what the absolute essentials to keep in your clutch if you’re heading out for the night: Cell phone, keys, lip gloss, ID – but sometimes these items just don’t cut it. And by ‘sometimes,’ I mean those nights when you don’t end up back in your own bed at the end of the night.

Look, peeling your LBD back on and teetering around at 7 am in last night’s heels is never going to be fun. With that being said, if you’re sure to pack a few essentials, you can totally make yourself feel at least somewhat human. Sure, your could buy yourself a pre-made kit filled with essentials – but why spend cash when most of these items are probably lying around your dorm room anyway?

Here are 10 overnight-kit essentials you should totally have on hand for your next night out.

VIEW GALLERY

[Lead Image Via]

Read More:
Lifestyle,NewsDating In College,DIY Beauty,hooking up in college
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Zara HCOLLEGECANDY Writer
I'm a Chicago-based writer and graduate of the Medill School of Journalism who has written for sites like Cosmopolitan.com, Seventeen.com, MarieClaire.com, Glamour.com, Parents.com, Racked, Thrillist and The Huffington Post.
  • 10614935101348454