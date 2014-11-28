Did Nars Just Release The Best Lipstick Formula Of All Time?

If you’re someone who likes to read beauty blogs or spend too many hours perusing the beauty counters at your nearest department store, you probably know what I’m about to talk about.

But if you’ve never heard of ’em, let me introduce you to your next beauty obsession: Nars Audacious lipsticks. These were released in honor of the brand’s 20th anniversary to celebrate two decades of iconic beauty. The verdict? They are awesome.

I mean, Nars almost never disappoints. The company delivers such high-quality holy grail products, it’s quickly become my favorite beauty brand. These lipsticks, though, are game-changing and bar-raising. You may be wondering what could possibly be so great about them – what sets these little beauts apart from all the other lippies on the market? The answer is simple: It’s all in the formula. These glide on so beautifully. They’re rich, completely opaque, deliver saturated color in one quick swipe and they’re even hydrating.

I love me some lipstick but for me, it’s always been about the color. With these lipsticks, though, one swipe told me that I needed to have at least one shade, any shade of this magical product. It didn’t matter if it was a soft nude or a bold dark purple – all that mattered was that the lipstick be from this amazing range. Speaking of color, you can choose from 40 shades if you shop this, so everyone can find the perfect shade.

These just do something so wonderful to the lips. They give them a lovely shape and make them look full and healthy. They also last a really long time and just apply so easily and beautifully. I’m slightly obsessed with these and I think you will be too. It wasn’t easy but I managed to narrow it down to 7 must-have shades. Shop them all here and prepare to be amazed.

